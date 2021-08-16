Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do things that are contrary to what they say.

After Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan made it known that they faced privacy concerns while working as senior royal members of The Firm. This reportedly prompted them to leave their posts and start a new "peaceful" life in the U.S.

However, the couple breached their desire again as the Duke of Sussex reportedly plans to bring a film crew to create a documentary about the Invictus Games.

On Monday, Sun's former royal editor Charles Rae revealed that the Sussexes started planning for a U.K. film that will explore the hero games. He quipped about "hardly waiting" for the documentary before disclosing that the filming will begin in November.

"I can hardly wait, I am sitting here with bated breath, please bring it on!" he told talkRADIO. "Let me see another load of woke, stuffy nonsense!"

His comment came after sources told Express U.K. that Prince Harry would come to the U.K. with a filming crew. The said staff will reportedly be employed by their media company, "Archewell Productions."

Prince Harry, Meghan in Pursuit of Privacy

It has been known to the public that one of the reasons why they stepped down from royal life was "space." But even after leaving the U.K., they reported multiple privacy concerns, including the low-flying drones over their property in the U.S.

Paparazzi also followed them and snapped photos of the family as much as possible.

However, their recent projects took them to the spotlight and posed new privacy concerns, seemingly contradicting what they want. This caused royal watchers to slam them since the Sussexes look like they do not wish to have privacy at all with their recent outings.

But for their part, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained to Oprah Winfrey what the definition of "privacy" really is. According to Meghan, everyone has a fundamental right to privacy before firmly highlighting the word "basic."

"If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you,'" she explained.

Meghan then said that their family was not asking for complete privacy. Rather, they only wanted to be comfortable while trying to have public access.

