Caitlyn Jenner reportedly feels betrayed by the Kardashian-Jenner clan members amid her political campaign.

Since Caitlyn started her campaign to become California governor, the patriarch reportedly never received a cent from the Kardashians and Jenners. Since two of the family members already reached the billion mark, she reportedly could not get why they never made donations to her.

In a report by the National Enquirer, the tabloid revealed that Caitlyn cannot expect the family in terms of financial support.

Per the politician wannabe's documents, the Kardashian-Jenner family never contributed something to support her political campaign.

According to one of the sources, the clan members cut ties from her ever since she damaged Kris Jenner in her memoir.

"The kids want nothing to do with Caitlyn's campaign... they wish she would just pull out and have sent that message by not reaching in their pockets," the insider said.

Are Kardashians, Jenners Snubbing Caitlyn Jenner?

Investigative site Gossip Cop looked into the matter and confirmed that the Kardashian-Jenner family did not donate to her campaign. However, the tabloid reportedly did not mention that none of the family members frequently donate to politicians.

For what it's worth, they notably donate to charitable causes alone. Kim Kardashian, for her part, cashed out to support Armenia Fund and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kris Jenner, on the other hand, donated to some campaigns but not that often.

"The Kardashian-Jenner family isn't donating to Caitlyn's campaign because they don't donate to campaigns. This story is technically true, but it neglects the important history behind this decision," Gossip Cop explained.

If there is one instance where Caitlyn was truly snubbed by her family, it was when she joined ITV's "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here."

In one episode of the series, she got a letter from her dogs instead of sweet messages from her family. The single letter, which left the viewers shocked and in tears, only contained a four-word message saying, "Love you, stay strong."

After being voted out, she expected that her family would be there to welcome her back outside the camp.

However, the viewers were shocked after learning that no one was waiting for her at the end of the bridge. It has been a long-standing tradition to have a family waiting when someone has been voted off the reality TV show.

