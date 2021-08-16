Prince Andrew's scandal already reached the boiling point of the monarchy.

Following the emergence of a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the monarchy reportedly started preparing to adapt to major change.

In a report shared by The Telegraph, it has been revealed that the royal family began tentative discussions about the possible reshuffle in terms of members' military roles.

As of the writing, the Duke of York serves as the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Unfortunately, royal aides revealed that he would be replaced if Queen Elizabeth II forces him to step back from his royal duties permanently.

Major Changes in Military Titles

Although Buckingham Palace has not commented on the ongoing scandal yet, the news outlet revealed that the next announcement would give a hint on the royal prince's future because of the lawsuit. General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the head of the Army and former head of the SAS, currently runs as the first choice to be the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Another option sees Prince Charles leaving the Colonel of the Welsh Guards position to Sir Mark so he could handle Prince Andrew's military role.

Regardless of what will happen between the two, the outcome would definitely cause a major reshuffle on the other military roles. For instance, Prince Edward could also start his new job as the replacement to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent as the Scots Guards. Princess Anne might also take over from Prince Harry as Captain-General of the Royal Marines.



Once it happens, Princess Royal would be the first woman to ever take on the role.

Prince Andrew Causes Major Scare Ahead Queen's Jubilee

Due to the civil lawsuit, royal watchers started fearing that the scandal would overshadow Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

However, a royal aide said that the Duke of York might not able to celebrate the milestone if "the Epstein scandal is still hanging over him."

"He will not be able to take part in Trooping the Colour next year if the Epstein scandal is still hanging over him, and no one can see this going away anytime soon. He will have to be replaced. How could he possibly retain his military titles?" one royal aide said, per Express UK.

Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing Roberts Giuffre, including "rape in the first degree."

