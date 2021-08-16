Nathalie Maillet, the Belgian F1 Spa-Francorchamps circuit's female general manager, was found dead in her house after her husband reportedly burst in on her in bed with her alleged mistress and shot them both before turning the gun on himself.

Nathalie, 51, was found dead on Sunday at her home in the Belgian town of Gouvy in the Walloon Region.

Nathalie was at home with her alleged mistress, Ann Lawrence Durviaux, 53, when her husband, Franz Dubois, purportedly confronted the couple who were in the bedroom, according to the local news site L'est Republican.

Dubois reportedly pulled out a gun and murdered both women before he turned the gun on himself.

Nathalie Maillet For Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

According to this article, Nathalie became the general manager of the Spa-Francorchamps 2016, instrumental in upgrading the aging facilities. She oversaw the modernization of the circuit, which had hosted its first Grand Prix in 1925.

Her husband, Franz Dubois, was also a famous figure in the motorsport industry who was a team owner and co-founder of the "VW Fun Cup" series.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Melchior Wathelet, released a statement by saying, "My thoughts are with Nathalie's family, her parents, her relatives but also her teams."

"I know how this news will upset her staff and I wish on behalf of the entire Board of Directors to offer my sincere condolences to the entire Circuit team."

As he concluded, "Nathalie had become the face of the circuit, she embodied this passion for racing that we all share."

We are deeply saddened by the awful news that our friend Nathalie Maillet has died. The whole of Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to her family and friends. The motorsport community has lost an incredible person and we will all miss her greatly. — F1 Media (@F1Media) August 15, 2021

FIA Gives Tribute To Maillet

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, also released a tribute to Maillet as they said, "The FIA has been saddened to learn of the tragic death of Nathalie Maillet.

As it also read, "On behalf of the entire motorsport community, we wish to extend our condolences to her family and friends."

The thoughts of everybody at Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team are with the grieving family and friends of Nathalie Maillet.



Nathalie was CEO at Circuit de Spa Francorchamps and a highly respected figure in the sport.



Her loss will be felt by the entire motorsport community. 💚 https://t.co/GokEfSaY0Y — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 15, 2021



F1 reported in November 2020 that the circuit is currently undergoing a $94 million renovation plan to allow the legendary track to cater to Formula 1 and motorcycle racing.

