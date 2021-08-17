The band KORN rescheduled numerous dates on their tour as Jonathan Davis tested positive for Covid-19.

According to this article, the 1993 nu-metal band was forced to cancel their Pennsylvania concert on Saturday hours before showtime after an undisclosed individual "within the Korn camp" became positive.

And now, it is confirmed that Jonathan Davis tested positive as well.

The social media account of the band released a statement that read, "On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute."

The message also stated that due to this unfortunate circumstance, they have to adjust the rest of their shows. "As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. The statement continued saying that Jonathan's spirits are "high, and he's resting and recovering now."

"We thank you all for your love and support!" they concluded.

List Of Adjusted Tour Schedules

As reported by this article, two shows that are now possibly up for refund are the August 24 Darien Center tour and the August 25 Syracuse tour, all in New York City.

Reports said that the cancellation was made due to scheduling conflicts in that area. The band's Scranton show has been rescheduled for September 25, while New Jersey and New York dates were pushed to September.

Other than that, their Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire gigs will now continue in October.



As all goes well, the band's next date would be August 27 at Tinley Park, Illinois.

As the news reached the fans, they left messages to the singer for his fast recovery.

wishing you a smooth and safe recovery Jonathan x — maxine's crabby road (@deadlately) August 16, 2021

Hoping for a speedy recovery, @JDavisOfficial. 🙏🏻 Love u, bro. We need Korn in México soon. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Uy8VLPhZyP — Better Call Eber (@monrealcastillo) August 17, 2021



READ ALSO: Will Foo Fighters Cancel Their Los Angeles Concert? Member Reported COVID-19 Positive [FULL STORY]

KORN's Tour Plans

The "Freak On A Leash" stars started their summer tour in early August in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the rock band Staind along with them.

Just the same as any other music acts, Korn was also forced to cancel their 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic, having planned to tour with "Faith No More."

The group will also be visiting the UK next summer as the 2022 Download Festival revealed them included in the lineup.

Early this year, Rolling Stone reported that Reginald 'Fieldy' Arvizu, the band's bassist, confirmed that he would not join the tour and went straight to hiatus. He admitted that he had to deal with some "personal issues" as well as the need to deal with his "bad habits."

READ MORE: Eric Clapton Threatens To Cancel Concert For Venues with THIS 'Discriminating' Requirement