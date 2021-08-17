Daiel Craig reveals something shocking about his million-dollar net worth. According to him, his chilren will never have access to his money even if he passes away.

The 007 star has described inheritance as distasteful, almost saying its disgusting. Instead of leaving his children his massive wealth, he stated that he would prefer to spend the money before he dies or donate it to humanitarian organizations.

The 53-year-old Hollywood lactor and legend, who has starred in four Bond films so far, with his fifth, "No Time To Die," dropping aroundSeptember, has spoken up about his financial ambitions with Candis magazine.

Daniel stated to Candis magazine that his two children will not be contributing to his wealth. Daniel has two daughters, one with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and one with current wife Rachel Weisz.

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?," he said.

ALSO READ: Netflix Shortchanged by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Million-Dollar Investment on Ex-Royal Couple Not Worth It, Analyst Says

"I think [American industrialist] Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about 11billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll be he kept some of it, too!," he added.

He then said how he finds the whole practice of leaving money for the next genderation, "But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful."

Craig added that he would spend all before getting out of this world, and leave nothing.

Because of this revelation, several have become interested to find out exactly how much money Craig has

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daniel Craig's net worth is around $160 million. Adjusting for inflation, his first four Bond films that were released by Sony, have accounted for $3.5 million of his money. This is the amount it made globally at the box office.

His sentiments are shared by other celebrities who also have massive net worth.

One is Gordon Ramsay, who once said he would not dare to leave his children big money because it can spoil them. "[My money is] definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way," the chef told The Telegraph in February 2021. "It's to not spoil them," he added.

Marie Osmond also said essentiall the same, even though her explanation was longer.

In March 2020 episode of "The Talk," the then-cohost said, "I'm not leaving any money to my children. I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work. You see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they don't know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make. I'm going to give mine to my charity."

ALSO READ: Laura Prepon is Practicing Scientology when 'Orange is the New Black" was a Big Thing