Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall had a messy friendship over the past years. It was reported that the latter wouldn't be joining the long-awaited reboot of "Sex and the City," but is it true that the actress is willing to leave New York City just to avoid the show's production and its cast members?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, Cattrall will leave the big apple for good as her former co-stars gear up and film the show's reboot.

A source told the tabloid that the actress has been itching to leave the city and the show's production is her last call. Cattrall recently moved to Canada, and the alleged reason behind it is her feud with SJP and her old rivals.

However, Gossip Cop debunks the claims saying the tabloid left out an important detail; Cattrall has been living in NYC and Vancouver back and forth since she purchased a house in Canada.

In addition, the tabloid quoted a post from Cattrall about "going back to her roots," but the caption was dated September of last year, meaning she left New York long before the reboot's production even started.

Cattrall didn't leave NYC for good as she posted a video of her last month walking around the central park; she captioned the post "I [heart] NYC."

The outlet suggests that the tabloid's attempt to revisit the drama is for them to stir controversy from an old feud between the "Sex and the City" cast members.

In conclusion, the actress previously stated that she doesn't want to reprise Samantha Jones, and she publicly addressed that she doesn't want to be involved with the reboot.

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker's Feud

In early reports, the actress made headlines in 2018 when a family member of hers passed away. SJP took online to send her deepest condolences.

However, Cattrall didn't take it lightly as she went on to post a rant telling her co-star, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time."

She added that Parker's attempt to reach out is a "painful reminder" of how cruel she is in the past and the present.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona." Cattrall wrote.

Kim Cattrall Doesn't Want To Be Involved With 'Sex and the City' Anymore.

In 2017, the Daily Mail UK published an article claiming that Cattrall's "outrageous demands" are the reason why the third "Sex and the City" film didn't come to fruition.

The movie was set to film later that year, but it was shelved because Cattrall allegedly wants Warner Brothers to produce movies she's working in, or she wouldn't go.

"Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim," a source dishes.

Cattrall expressed her dismay and debunked the claims in a tweet by saying, "The only DEMAND I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016." (via New York Post)

