Did Britney Spears and ex Jason Trawick secretly tie the knot in 2012? A recent fan theory is blowing up on the internet after a podcast episode dug evidence to prove the singer's marriage with her ex.

According to Fox News, an episode of the podcast titled "Toxic: The Britney Spears Strory," explored the accounting report in the popstar's conservatorship case and pointed out a payment made on October 1, 2012.

The amount was charged at $9,150 for "consultation [on] dissolution of marriage." Tess Barker and Babs Gray, the show's hosts, mentioned that the payment was listed as "conservatee's legal fees."

It was made to pay a family attorney named Alexandra Leichter. (listen to the full podcast episode below)

An estate specialist named Austin Bernard chimed in and expressed his take on the topic by saying the legal services were rendered directly for the singer's benefit and nobody else's.

In addition, "dissolution of marriage" basically means "divorce."

Britney Spears nor Jason Trawick has not publicly commented on the matter at the time of this writing.

Britney Spears, Jason Trawick's Relationship Timeline

Per MTV, Trawick initially worked for the singer as her agent under William Morris Endeavor Entertainment. Their relationship started in 2009 and went public the following year at the Grammy Awards.

Their dating and business life were separated, leading Trawick to ultimately drop his agent duties for Spears, but their relationship remains.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2011, the pop star opened up about her plans with Trawick; she mentioned that she's been thinking about having kids and tying the knot with him, and it could happen if the timing were right.

The former couple got engaged in late 2011; Trawick was also involved in the controversial conservatorship as he joined Jamie Spears as a co-conservator.

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick got separated in January 2013.

Britney Spears' Past Marriages

The popstar was only married twice in the past despite having several beaus. Spears' first husband was Kevin Federline; they tied the knot in 2004.

Federline is the father of Spears' children named Sean Preston and Jayden. They had a messy past as they always make headlines at the time because of their feud, but their relationship eventually got deeper making them supportive co-parents.

The DJ previously revealed that he took care of their children while the singer stayed at a mental health facility.

Spears' controversial marriage was with her childhood friend, Jason Alexander. The pair was only married for 55 hours. It all began and ended on New Year's day in 2004 when the singer flew him to Las Vegas, Nevada, in a private jet.

Britney Spears is currently in a relationship with Sam Ashgari.

