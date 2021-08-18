Alyssa Milano was involved in a tragic car accident in Los Angeles after her uncle suffered a possible medical emergency while driving the vehicle.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, as reported by People, the activist was on the southbound I-405 freeway riding in the front seat of an SUV driven by her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp.

Carp then suffered a possible heart attack while taking charge of a 2020 Ford Edge; he reportedly became unconscious.

Their vehicle drifted into another lane, hitting a Black SUV. Milano told responders that she felt the impact on her side.

The car was able to be stopped because of the "assistance of a good Samaritan."

Authorities from West Los Angeles and the highway patrol were notified of the incident on Tuesday morning. They immediately went to the scene where two LAPD units performed CPR on the actress' uncle.

The LA City Fire Department continued the emergency technique. Carp was taken to UCLA Westwood hospital.

Milano was reported to be "uninjured" after the accident. However, the status of her uncle remains unknown, but a representative said he is still being treated. Milano was picked up by her husband, David Bugliari, after the incident.

Alyssa Milano Saves Her Uncles Life

According to TMZ, the actress possibly saved Carp's life during the time of the incident. She reportedly reached over and used her hand to stop the car by hitting the breaks.

Sources at the scene told the outlet that Milano also performed CPR before the first responders arrive.

The activist's representative expressed their gratefulness to the outlet, saying that Milano is thankful to everyone who helped at the incident, especially first responders and hospital staff.

Alyssa Milano Shares a Heartwarming Message Online

Milano has yet to address the accident on her social media accounts, but she shared an important message about taking care of loved ones.

"We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions." The actress wrote.

"It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important." She added.

