The "Orange Is the New Black" former star Laura Prepon has revealed that she no longer practices Scientology as motherhood changed her life.

"I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish," Laura Prepon admitted in an interview with People. "I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory."

In the interview, she also said that she left the Church of Scientology and has not practiced for almost five years.

Laura Prepon has two children, along with her husband, Ben Foster, which she admitted became the game-changer of her life.

Laura Prepon Meeting Motherhood

"As a brand new mother, I was reflecting so much on my own upbringing and the way I was mothered," the 41-year-old actress said.



"I was forced to look at a lot of things in my life that I wasn't looking at before." Prepon also explained in the interview that motherhood taught her something could work out for some time, and that is where you move on and evolve.

Being a new mom also gave her anxiety that she never experienced before; she even told a story regarding her friends, who were also mothers saying, "this is a phase, you'll move on and then it will be something different."

As reported by this article, in exchange, "That 70s Show" actress found peace by meditating with Foster. "We meditate daily and I'm really liking it, because it's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."

Prepon Sharing Her Mother-Daughter Story

Prepon also revealed in her "You and I, As Mothers" memoir back in 2020 that her mother taught her to be bulimic. And as shocking as it is, Prepon is still grateful to share that story after her recovery.

After sharing her life story, she had many people reaching out to her, sharing their issues and struggles with their mothers as well. "Many people have thanked me for opening up about my relationship with my mother. Both the positive and the negative, because a lot of times we glaze over stuff because it's hard or makes us feel vulnerable."

She also stated, "if there's someone out there who's silently struggling with dysfunctional eating or struggling with their parents, and if I helped a single person, I'd be happy."

"Even if we have great relationships with our mothers, it's complicated," she concluded. "I'm still learning from it."

