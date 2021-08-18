Kelly Clarkson was crowned the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." She is now revealing something that could make fans wonder if they supported the right girl.

According to Daily Mail UK, Kelly Clarkson told Kevin Hart on Peacock that the cast of the first season thought the competition program was a "joke."

On Hart To Heart, the 39-year-old singer stated that the first-season competitors had no clue how big "American Idol" would become and they were on it just to get the paycheck.

"We all though it was kind of a joke. I mean we didn't think it was gonna come of anything. Like we were the first season of "American Idol"," she revealed.

"So we were there for that paycheck that AFTRA-SAG gives you to like pay for some bills, like, you know, nobody knew that it would actually - anything would come to fruition. You know, that's what everyone hopes but that doesn't usually happen," she explained.

Her sentiments and thoughts could be forgiven though. Kelly was barely 20 years old when she auditioned for "American Idol" in 2002, making it onto the first season and winning the competition. Ryan Seacrest's co-host at the time was comedian Brian Dunkleman, and the judging panel included Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.

Kelly's win on the show launched her into a successful singing career, which eventually led to her current talk show. It is easy to say that without the reality singing competition, she would not have a blossoming career today.

She's even selected to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when the show's controversial presenter exits the airways next year.

Kelly is presently embroiled in a contentious divorce battle with her estranged spouse Brandon Blackstock, although she just won a court victory. Kelly screamed with delight when she learned that her prenuptial agreement will be approved by a judge late last week, according to TMZ.

The outlet revealed that the celebration got really crazy a bit because Clarkson was filiming "The Voice" when the news broke out. Therefore, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande got to be there to celebrate the good news with her.

Laura Wasser, a top-flight Hollywood divorce lawyer whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, and Angelina Jolie, has been retained by her. Kelly, who has full custody of the children, was ordered to pay Brandon almost $200,000 in spousal and child support last month.

