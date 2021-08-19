Frankie Mossman's cause of death shocked many people, especially since he was away from his hometown at his death.

This week, multiple news outlets confirmed that Mossman, the actor who was part of shows like "The Horizon," passed away. He was only 33.

His brothers, Laurence and Jeremy, confirmed the tragic loss in a statement, asking people for donations to transfer his remains to New Zealand from Australia.

"With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis' passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia," the post read, per Deadline. "Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney."

The brothers said that Francis' smile and bright presence will always be remembered and missed by the people close to him.

They did not disclose the nature and cause of death initially. But a separate statement to Daily Mail Australia divulged that Francis Mossman's cause of death was suicide.

Francis Mossman Struggled When He Was Alive

According to the news outlet, the "Shortland Street" star tragically claimed his own life over the weekend after a long, quiet battle with his mental health.

Per his family, the actor was not able to work due to the lockdown in Sydney. The time alone reportedly triggered him to commit suicide since it brought back old scars and trauma he suffered during high school.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Kimmel OUT As Late Night Host? ABC Reportedly Seeking Replacement

"Recently, Francis had been struggling with the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school, which he acknowledged in his last [Instagram] post to the world was a pain he had endured from a young age," the statement went on.

The family also expressed their worry toward those who might be experiencing the same situation as the late actor, noting that the pandemic affected people's livelihood.

For what it's worth, Francis was still able to share his last post on Friday. It included a photo of him as a child alongside a heartbreaking caption, "Who knew this boy would endure so much pain."

Following his death, the LGBTQI+ community paid tribute to the "young and talented actor." Francis even endured a loss before his death as one of his dogs died due to a car accident three months ago.

Francis began his acting career in 2006 after scoring a role on the New Zealand drama "Shortland Street. He also became part of "The Amazing Extraordinary Friends" and "The Richmond Family Massacre."

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Savors Special Treatment From the Queen? All Standards 'Ignored' In Favor of the Duke Explained