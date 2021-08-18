A royal expert weighed in on how Queen Elizabeth II reportedly shows favoritism among the royal family.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser recently recalled how Prince Harry and Meghan stopped using their HRH titles after Megxit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also lost their patronages and the royal prince's military titles.

These decisions had been created with Queen Elizabeth II's approval. Although the royal watchers agreed to the monarch's choices, the royal commentator slammed Her Majesty for not applying the same standard to Prince Andrew.

In an article she wrote for The New Zealand Herald, Elser criticized Queen Elizabeth II's "inaction" after the emergence of Prince Andrew's lawsuit. She also insisted that this unfair treatment between the royals stained her legacy.

Per Elser, the Sussexes were "forced" to suffer from the effects after quitting their royal lives.

"And fine, that makes sense, on paper. Working members of the royal family get illustrious, grand roles; titled escapees who live down the road from Oprah and who are perennially on the lookout for a nice payday, don't," she said. "However, that same standard has not been applied to Andrew."



What Only Happened to Prince Andrew Since the BBC Interview

Elser's comments came after Virginia Robert Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York for allegedly assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The alleged victim filed the case under the 2019 law, New York Child Victims Act, which enables victims to prosecute historic childhood sexual abusers.

Before the filing, Prince Andrew addressed the allegations during his bombshell BBC interview in 2019. He spoke to Emily Maitlis about his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the accusations of sexual impropriety with then-underage Virginia.

Even after that event, Queen Elizabeth II accompanied her favorite son at the Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park.

After his appearance, he officially withdrew from his royal duties in November 2019. He announced the news with a statement released through Royal Communications.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the unforeseeable future, and she has given her permission," Prince Andrew said in his statement.

Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke of York only lost his corporate sponsors but still holds military titles. He is also temporarily out from public life, but there is still a huge possibility he would come back soon.

