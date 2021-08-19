Nicole Kidman is currently facing controversy from Hong Kong citizens after it was reported that the country's government gave her special treatment as she films her upcoming series.

According to Reuters, Kidman received a quarantine exemption from the government, meaning she won't be going under a mandatory quarantine period (two to three weeks).

The actress is in the region to film an Amazon TV series titled "The Expats." According to HK01, as reported by the outlet mentioned above, residents and visitors from other countries are mandated to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

At the time of this writing, Nicole Kidman nor the Hong Kong government has not publicly commented on the matter.

Keith Urban's wife was first spotted last week in the special administrative region of China after arriving from Australia; the outlet mentioned that the actress has been shopping and filming.

The outlet noted that the situation left citizens of the region were outraged as they can't enter the country if they're not vaccinated; they described the special treatment as "disgusting."

How Strict Are The COVID-19 Protocols In Hong Kong?

Per the outlet, the former British colony has some of the most strict protocols to battle the virus, especially from visitors overseas.

Citizens from other countries are considered "high risk," they're required to isolate for at least 21 days in a designated hotel despite being vaccinated.

Per CDC, Hong Kong is currently in Level 1 of the COVID-19 levels, meaning the cases in the region are low.

COVID-19 Situation In Hong Kong

According to Hong Kong's geo data, there have been 12,043 recorded cases in the region, 38 of which are hospitalized.

The death toll in the region has reached a total of 212. On a good note, over 6.8 million residents have been vaccinated.

Nicole Kidman In 'Expats'

Per Variety, the Amazon TV series is about an international community whose lives are destined to be together for a lifetime following a tragedy.

Aside from Kidman, Jack Huston will also star in the series. Alice Bell, Janice Y.K. Lee, and Lulu Wang serve as writers. Wang will direct all episodes.

The show's executive producers are Per Saari and Nicole Kidman.

At the time of this writing, information regarding the release date has not yet been publicized.

