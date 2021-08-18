The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Awkwafina is facing criticism online after a scene from one of her past films, "Ocean's 8," went viral.

As she is promoting her new Marvel movie along with Simu Liu, Nora Lum, Awkwafina's real name, received numerous backlash after her previous usage of "blaccent," as reported by this article, in her music and film roles.

A Twitter user recently shared a clip online from the 2018 film "Ocean's Eight," where the actress starred as Constance in the show. The scene featured Awkwafina's character running a scam on a street corner, shuffling a card, and a client follows her to earn money.

“I refuse to do accents. I’m not OK with someone writing the Asian experience for an Asian character. I make it very clear, I don’t ever go out for auditions where I feel like I’m making a minstrel out of our people.” - Awkwafina pic.twitter.com/o9OtfBXd5n — Xvengers (@MonicasFlight) August 14, 2021

Awkwafina On Past Interview

Just as the video went viral, Twitter users found the actress disturbing after putting on a "Blaccent," a blend of black and accent, as well as using AAVE in general.

Say it with me, "Awkwafina speaking in blaccent is not code switching" — Frankie Huang 黄秋隐 (@ourobororoboruo) August 16, 2021

@awkwafina if only you weren't a hypocrite, this wouldn't be a problem. — Rick D. (@ricardodlp) August 18, 2021

Awkwafina was also called as a hypocrite as she previously claimed that she refused to use an Asian accent on screen in an interview with VICE.

In 2017, the "Raya and the Last Dragon" star opened up about cultural appropriation and her position on using accents in roles. "I refuse to do accents, I'm not OK with someone writing the Asian experience for an Asian character," she said in the interview.

She even concluded the interview by saying, "I make it very clear, I don't ever go out for auditions where I feel like I'm making a minstrel out of our people."

Twitter Reacts On Awkwafina's Viral Video

According to this article, Awkwafina's notorious "blaccent" also appeared in Crazy Rich Asians and Jumanji, which also raised a few eyebrows from the public. Numerous users online have already started their hashtag, "#awkwafinaisoverparty," where they made points regarding Awkwafina and her issue from a viral video and past controversies.

Awkwafina literally built her career off of her “blaccent” which she promptly discarded after her bag came in. I didn’t even watch the shows or movies she was in but I remember that show she did in like a bodega.



That aave was HEAVY — mr sterlings right hand arm man (@midwestbimbo) August 16, 2021

Awkwafina got famous by using Asian stereotypes and and exaggerated blaccent. Why else would she choose such an Asian sounding stage name??? It was never OK. #awkwafinaisoverparty @awkwafina https://t.co/L9DgRhT7mi — Classic Actress (@ClassicStarlets) August 18, 2021

Along with being accused of hypocrisy, others also criticized Awkwafina for using "minstrel" in a different context. One user stated a good point about how Awkwafina hijacked the term when Asian culture never had minstrel shows.

As explained by definition, minstrel shows were performed by white actors in Blackface who comedically perpetuated racist stereotypes.

After the issue reached online, Twitter users shared their knowledge regarding the term and clarified everyone.

the point is that minstrelsy as a term specifically refers to the "humorous" degradation of black people. yellowface, asian hate, asian racism all exists, it just isnt mistrelsy — aspen (@thepeacheskid) August 17, 2021

As of the moment, Awkwafina has not yet responded to the issue.

