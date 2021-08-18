Sean Lock's agent confirmed that the comedian passed away at the age of 58 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A statement from Off The Kerb Productions, reported by this article, said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family."

The message continued as it read, "Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."

Sean Lock began his TV career in 1993 as he starred with Rob Newman and David Baddiel on their show "Newman And Baddiel In Pieces."

Sean Lock's Health Diagnosis

In 1990, Lock was diagnosed with skin cancer. He attributed the condition to overexposure to the sun when he worked as a laborer on a building site in the early 1980s.

He became aware of his disease after spending a night with a woman who noticed a mark on his back. By 2010, in an interview with Daily Mail, Lock admitted, "She said there was something weird on my back."

"I asked her what it looked like, and she said it was a patch of skin which was black, misshapen, with a crusty texture and about the size of a 10p piece," he also stated.

Sean Lock As An Iconic Comedian

The British comedian was also known for his impressive humor on numerous shows, including "Have I Got News For You," "Would I Lie To You?," "15 Storeys High," and "QI."

Independent also reported that he was one of the team captains for ten years on Channel 4 series "8 Out of 10 Cats," hosted by Jimmy Carr. By 2016, Lock was replaced by Rob Beckett.

Sean Lock was a brilliant writer, a phenomenal stand-up, a comedy genius. Our thoughts are with his family after this devastating news. We will miss him greatly. There was no-one like him. pic.twitter.com/qhji79K5V1 — 8 Out of 10 Cats (@8Outof10Cats) August 18, 2021

Lock was still a team captain with Jon Richardson for the 2012 show spinoff called "8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown." Richardson said in a tweet that he "idolised" Lock long before he came to work for the comedy industry himself.

I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. pic.twitter.com/4ZH8HRQrIU — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) August 18, 2021



Lee Mack, a close friend of Lock, also commented that he hailed him as "a true original both in comedy and life."

As the news reached the Twitter community, numerous fans who have been watching Lock sent their tributes, as well as iconic moments of him on TV.

Sean Lock & Jon Richardson doing ‘Carrot in a Box’ has got to be one of my favourite clips ever pic.twitter.com/3gYcJC8Frn — Lara Hopwood (@larahopwood) August 18, 2021

sean lock was the heart of catsdown alongside jon richardson and I will always be grateful for how he has never failed to make me laugh and brighten my day whenever I have watched that show — beth ✨ (@raggedyjodie) August 18, 2021



