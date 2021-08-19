In the middle of a controversy revolving around his opinions about COVID-19 vaccines, it is reported that Tom Hanks' son is actually in the middle of a legal crisis.

Earlier this month, Chet Hanks was issued with court papers by his ex-girlfriend earlier this month while trying to celebrate his birthday. Kiana Parker, the ex-GF, was able to track down Chet with some high-tech means. According to Kiana's rep, Chet was eventually tracked down by a process server on August 7 at 12:16 AM.

The rep told Radar Online that at the time he was found, Chet was actually in a party, celebrating his 31st birthday at Bottled Blonde in Houston. It is precisely because of his partying that allowed Kiana to finally tracked him down.

Chet's whereabouts were discovered, according to Kiana's team, when he posted videos from inside the club on his Instagram Story. Before he departed, they had the server hurry out to make sure he didn't miss Tom and Rita Wilson's youngest. Based on the court documents that Radar Online was able to obtain, Chet was indeed served.

Kiana herself tells Radar that she's happy with the turn of events. She said, "I am glad that he must finally answer for his charges, this has been lingering for too long and I will continue to seek closure, healing, and justice. My life matters so I spoke up."

Kiana's $1 million lawsuit against her ex may now proceed in Texas court now that she has served him. Parker stated in court documents that she began seeing Chet in 2019 and that they began living together in March 2020. She detailed an alleged event in New Orleans in which Chet reportedly snapped when she failed to completely give him what he wanted.

"Defendant Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As the Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verballyabusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating "[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad's relationship to happen to our" and other things," the court documents read.

She added that as she tried to flee the abuse, Chet physically restrained her. In the process, her phone was smashed into pieces and she was called "ghetto black bitch." Kiana revealed that the abuse reached its peak when she attempted to break up with him in January. Chet reportedly around with a knife and "grabbed her by the wrist and twisted her arm." She was then dragged across the pavement, even with neighbors around. A neighbor called the police but Chet was able to leave before they even arrived.

Kiana claims assault, battery, and intentional infliction of mental distress in her lawsuit. Chet was also served with a temporary restraining order, requiring him to keep away from his ex. Chet on his part, said Kiana is the one who did him wrong by stealing from him. Kiana had ever since denied the allegations and even scoffed at the accusations.

If it is true that he was served during his birthday, Chet is doing a great job at ignoring it and not talking about it. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson too have kept silence as to whether they can help their son or not. Chet instead was recently embroiled in a controversy for mocking the idea of COVID-19 vaccination.

