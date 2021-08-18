Now that "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is over, does not that mean people have already forgotten what the Kardashian-Jenner clan members look like? Supermodel Kendall Jenner was recently in the Hamptons and was allegedly mistaken to be a hired help.

No offense to hired hands and servers, but Kendall Jenner was certainly not an ordinary guest that night. Kendall Jenner was in the Hamptons this week to promote her new tequila line, 818, and Page Six reported that a client "tried to give her a $100 tip" when she stepped behind the bar to pour shots of the stuff at 75 Main.

Since she's pouring her own drink and promoting it, it was probably a forgivable oversight, albeit a bit insulting to be offered money one does not need. "She was having lunch with the spot's owner Zach Erdem and then got behind the bar and made drinks for customers ... No one refused a drink and a customer even tried to give her a $100 tip," the source revealed.

The source said the client was "unsure" if she knew who the famous reality personality was so the whole thing could be purely a mistake.

Naturally, Kendall Jenner did not take the tip. Others not as cash-strapped would.

Jenner isn't in desperate need of cash. The new venture of the reality star and model is already a massive success. She's joining her sisters in the entrepreneurship game and certainly has something to show. Kim Kardashian is successful with her SKIMS line while Kylie Jenner has been tagged as a business guru for years because of her wildly profitable Kylie Skin. In July, Page Six announced that Kendall's tequila had sold out across the United States and had received orders from more than 80 nations.

Jenner is the latest star to join the celebrity booze game and embark on a tour to encourage people to drink. She's believed to be making appearances in numerous East Coast cities this week.

So far, she's visited Montauk's Gurney's Resort and Bounce. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad" were all over Montauk earlier this summer, selling their Dos Hombres mezcal brand and left bar goers scratching their heads as to how they were still standing after several shots. "They were all over the place," a spy in the East remarked.

Page Six also claimed that Eva Longoria, actress of "Desperate Housewives," is planning to release her own tequila line later this month. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana, Nick Jonas' Villa One, LeBron James' Lobos 1707, Justin Timberlake's 901 Tequila, Diddy's DeLeon, Adam Levine's Santo Mezquila, and, of course, rockers AC/Thunderstruck DC's Tequila are just a few of the celebrities that have their own tequila brands.

Kendall Jenner unveiled her newest endeavor on February. Almost immediately though, her announcement of: 818 Tequila, was received with anger.

Concerns over Jenner's product have been raised by Mexican and Latinx people, including accusations of cultural appropriation and worry that workers harvesting agave and making tequila would be mistreated, as reported by InStyle. There's also fear that a celebrity tequila craze is doing havoc on Mexico's agave-growing area. But fans claimed that this is just another case of people randomly hating on the members of the controversial Kardashian-Jenner family.

