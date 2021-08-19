Briney Spears reportedly hurt her own staff and now as police is trying to investigate, she refuses to cooperate. This, amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. Whether the public will side with her on this case, given her circumstances, remain to be seen.

Britney Spears to Face Battery Charges?

According to Radar Online, Britney Spears has refused to talk to police after her housekeeper claimed she was physically assaulted by the pop singer.

He staff member claims she took Britney's dog to the doctor, and when she came home, they argued about how the pop star's pet was treated.

The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer allegedly smacked her phone out of her hands, Britney's staff said.

While the employee allegedly called the cops to Britney's house, she allegedly ended up filing a report at the station. According to sources, detectives have attempted to contact the Grammy winner, but she has refused to speak with them.

Based on the accounts of sources close to Britney, the purported confrontation never happened. They further alleged that officials have warned them that the matter is unlikely to be resolved. An investigation is underway, according to a sheriff's department spokesman, and it will be handed over to the District Attorney's Office, which will decide if Britney will face a misdemeanor battery charge.

Britney Spears Conservatorship Battle

Britney has been involved in two police encounters in the last two months. Sheriff's deputies came to the pop star's house only hours before her conservatorship hearing in June over a "civil problem," as Radar Online also exclusively reported. Britney arrived to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, but only stayed for a "short period" before requesting officers to meet her at her home, according to a spokeswoman for the department.

Britney Spears took the stand almost the next day, giving an impassioned statement against her father, Jamie Spears, and her 13-year conservatorship. Since then, all talks about Britney seemed to have focused on how she has suffered and is continuing to suffer under the hands of her father - no more about how she could have possibly hurt her staff. The fact that she also has been posting some weird stuff on her social media - mostly of her being topless - had people more focused on her mental health than anything else.

Despite fighting his daughter for months, Jamie prepared paperwork that revealed he was ready to stand down as her conservator earlier this month. Many people now feel Jamie has no intention of leaving. The battle for Britney's conservatorship is far from finished and one has to wonder now if she'll also face the court for battery assault.

