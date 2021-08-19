Kim Kardashian's divorce to Kanye West was long-time coming.

Since the Grammy-winning rapper seems to have already moved on with Irina Shayk, Kim is busy focusing on her business and four children.

But that doesn't mean she's going to close all her romantic doors. Thankfully, she got great friends to help her get matched with a remarkable man.

One friend is delighted to play matchmaker for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, according to Heat World.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham's wife, is reportedly happy to introduce Kim Kardashian to some of her husband's friends.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "With David owning his own football club, Kim knows that he will have a lot of powerful friends and acquaintances - and that's the type of man she wants."

The insider added that the Beckham power couple is a "big deal in Miami."

"Vic has promised Kim that she will try to find her a suitable man. Kim doesn't want another partner from the music industry and is over athletes, so would love a big power player in the sports scene like an owner or agent."

Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian first met in 2019, and both powerful women reportedly made a good impression on each other.

They even started to exchange gifts, with the former Spice Girl receiving a SKIMS package from the California babe.

Meanwhile, Victoria has also sent a few beauty products and fashion items to the KKW Beauty mogul, including a pair of boots from her VB line.

But now that traveling won't be hard anymore, the insider added how Victoria has already promised Kim they will be enjoying some fun nights the next time she's in Miami or if Mrs. Beckham is in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Relationship Now

They are said to be holding some truce talks after Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West's two listening parties.

It seems like they want to put on a united front despite their divorce, putting on a happy show for the cameras.

But behind closed doors, there still needs to be worked out.

Kim Kardashian takes care of the kids while Kanye is busy working on himself, especially on his highly-anticipated unreleased album "Donda."

But despite their differences, even before, they try to co-parent North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm so the kids wouldn't be too affected by what's happening to their kids.

