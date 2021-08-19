Khloe Kardashian is in the middle of a controversy that may or may not hurt her and her family's brand.

The 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star recently made a post about her collaboration with an inexpensive fast-fashion company, revealing that she's going to be part of the judging panel to fashion designer hopefuls.

In an Instagram post, the reality star promoted the SHEINx100Kchallenge where she looks glamorous in the photo and captioning it, "I am so excited to have teamed up with @sheinofficial to judge the #SHEINx100Kchallenge."

Khloe Kardashian, who is the mom of two-year-old True Thompson, explained that she would be judging five finalist designers who have created fashionable collections for Shein and even offered fans some discount codes to shop on the website.

She went on to say, "Watch me judge the top five finalists this Sunday, August 22nd at 2pm PST on the SHEIN app, and you can use my code 'KHLOEK' for 20% off the entire SHEIN site."

Unfortunately for Khloe, not everyone is thrilled with her latest project and venture. Fans took to the comments section of her post to slam her for supporting Shein, which is known to be a company with loads of "unethical" and problematic business.

One commenter pointed out, "Is this a joke?" adding how the company sells knock-offs of small designers.

Another quipped, "Shein is one of the most unethetical fast-fashion brands."

On Twitter, people were also furious with the news.

"Khloe supports ripping off designer clothing, as she also rips off other's original design. But hey, anything for a buck. Not like she would wear Shein, unless it's a paid post."

READ ALSO: Paris Hilton Wedding Updates: What To Expect on Upcoming Nuptials and Outfit Changes Revealed

Meanwhile, others continue to support the brand but are pissed off they got Khloe Kardashian as one of the company's faces.

Another person said on Twitter, "So Khloe got a deal with Shein. Yeah, these prices about to SKYROCKET."

Shein is one of the current favorites of fashionistas and influencers because of its low prices and, most significantly, its replicas of designer goods.

The Chinese company has also been accused of ripping off the designs from new designers and reportedly using child labor to create their clothes.

Khloe Kardashian wasn't the only famous person recruited by Shein.

The company also got "Project Runway" winner Christian Siriano to be judge, as well as Zendaya's stylist Law Roach and J. Crew creative director, Jenna Lyons.

READ MORE: Phoebe Dynevor Leaving 'Bridgerton'? Pete Davidson's Ex Lands New Show As Star and Executive Producer