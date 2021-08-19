Bill Clinton may look healthy and outgoing based on his recent appearances, like his attendance at President Joe Biden's inauguration and more, but one report suggests that the former leader is hiding his actual medical condition from the public; how true is this?



According to a report published by National Enquirer, Clinton's health is declining as he allegedly has skin cancer. Another report released by The Globe claims that the former President possibly has Parkinson's disease.



An inside source said on the report that everyone believes Clinton's health condition is due to stress as it has a negative impact, and skin cancer "would be extemely worrying."

In addition, the report added comparison photos of the leader that shows him before being diagnosed with the sickness and after.

The cover photo reads "263 lbs March 2019," and "wasted away to frail 137 lbs."

Bill Clinton's Health Declining Issue Debunked

After the reports were published, Gossip Cop debunked the issue saying the magazines were using misleading photos.

The outlet added that Clinton recently gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention virtually, and he seems to have no issue as he speaks.

The magazines who published the reports also quoted unreliable "doctors" who never treated Clinton personally, meaning the issues are mere speculations.

Furthermore, if the allegations about his health were true, the outlet stated that he's probably deceased by now, but he's alive and seems to be overall healthy, and he's celebrating his 75th birthday today.

Bill Clinton himself nor his representatives never put out a press release about his health.

Not The Only Bill Clinton Issue

This is not the first time the magazine wrote an issue about the former President. In early reports, they allege that Bill and Hillary Clinton are heading for a $250 million divorce.

The report claims that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are the cause behind the couple's separation.

Their child, Chelsea Clinton, was also involved in the report as the magazine alleges that she is taking Hillary's side regarding the matter.

However, the issues were also debunked as Bill Clinton posted an anniversary greeting to his wife in October of last year, meaning they're not separating anytime soon.

