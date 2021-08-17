"The Talk" is reportedly going to replace Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been on leave due to her health since April.

Yesterday, Page Six reported that the show is searching for a male host to join the all-ladies table.

After Jerry O'Connell replaced Sharon Osbourne on the show, the outlet learned that they are planning to fill in Inaba's seat with a man.

Their insider revealed, "They haven't announced it, but Carrie Ann is not returning, and they've been trying out comics and athletes to take her place."

One of the reasons why Inaba had to push through with her leave was the controversy involving Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"After the incident, they brought in a diversity and inclusion agency to help repair the situation, and Carrie Ann openly griped that she was being punished for things while she was out."

The source added, "She returned to a new environment, and she also didn't like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues."

But now, it seems like the CBS execs have already chosen their top pick.

Another insider revealed to The Sun that the 55-year-old TV personality is about to walk away from "The Talk" with her head held high.

They also claimed that the male host joining them would be Victor Cruz, "the clear favorite for the job."

Cruz has appeared on the show as a guest-host in an episode in July.

Per their source, Osbourne used to keep the show on the radar and front pages.

The only time the daytime chat-fest has had another headline-grabbing coverage after the Brit's departure was when a roach crawled behind Underwood.



With hiring a male host, they reportedly believe that "it was a sign to move on and try something new."

Though the show hasn't announced that Carrie Ann Inaba isn't returning on "The Talk," the bosses are already reaching out to comic and athletes - including Cruz - to take her place.

There's no indication yet that Victor Cruz, a former American football wide receiver for the NFL, is the chosen person to take Inaba's chair. But if he will be, Cruz will be the second male host in the history of the show.

O'Connell was able to score himself $2 million to be part of it. However, it's less than what Sharon Osbourne is making.

A source revealed at the time, "Jerry's salary is less than half of Sharon's salary, but more than Sheryl. Amanda and Elaine are making mid six figures."

