Mike Richards, who was only named the new host of "Jeopardy!" last week, stated on Friday that he had "stepped aside." He also stated that the show would now be hosted by guest presenters for the time being.

His shocking statement came just two days after The Ringer website published a list of inappropriate comments he made in the past, as reported by CNN.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," Richards said in a memo Friday morning.

The popular game show's new season began production on Thursday, which means some episodes with Richards as host have already been filmed.

The tapings for Friday, however, have been canceled, according to Richards.

He shared in the memo that Sony "will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week." Richards will remain the show's executive producer, according to the memo.

He also extended some apologies to the staff. "I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence," he wrote.

Claire McNear's reporting for The Ringer was responsible for the loss of trust and confidence. Richards' previous podcast, for example, in which he made disparaging statements about tiny people, Jews, individuals getting unemployment benefits, and sexist remarks about women, was discovered by McNear, the author of a new book on "Jeopardy!" and the late host Alex Trebek.

He "repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women's bodies," McNear reported.

Since then, Richards took down the podcast episodes and apologized, saying "my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable." He even promised to live up to his obligations as a "role model" as the new "Jeopardy!" host.

However, the backlash, and the pouring of disappointed reactions to him being the new host, continued. After 24 hours, it was clear that his apology did not do anything to lessen people's ire against him.

The Anti-Defamation League even weighed in, saying that Richards' "disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation."

On Thursday, Sony, which produces the lucrative game show, declined to comment, increasing the possibility that Richards' image had been tarnished too much for him to continue as host.

