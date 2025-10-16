Nicole Kidman is not retreating quietly after the end of her marriage to Keith Urban.

The Oscar winner is reportedly ready to enjoy "fun, no-strings" encounters while preparing for a fresh chapter away from the life she built with the country star.

Those close to Kidman describe a deliberate shift.

One friend told Radar Online, "Nicole's had her heart broken before, but this time she's determined to bounce back stronger."

Pals of the A-list star is said to be confident about where she is in life. After the split, Kidman is reportedly not planning to hide or keep quiet, or run away. According to them, she wants to put her energy into having a good time.

They also claim that the actress seems to be the most liberated she has been in years, as she is leaving all the expectations from outside and concentrating only on what gives her happiness.

According to the source, Kidman is also reportedly willing to activate her wild side which she was hiding during her marriage.

nicole kidman just vibing with her husband keith urban 💘 pic.twitter.com/nOiUkn3YtW — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) March 17, 2020

Marriage Is Already Over Years Ago

Kidman and Urban's marriage had been going downhill for years, per Cosmo. His frequent trips for concerts and her long shoots in different cities made it almost impossible for them to spend time together.

Friends say that the distance between them had grown silently, long before their separation became known to the public.

Over the years, that distance grew and became harder to ignore. The split didn't happen in a heated moment. According to the source, it felt inevitable, sadder than explosive.

Days after the split became public, Kidman appeared in Paris with her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. The quiet but polished appearance signaled what friends say is a new focus: herself.

Kidman's friends have teased her about the growing number of younger men vying for her attention.

One insider told the outlet, "She's got that mix of grace, allure, and mystery that still captivates people."

Another added that the actress is "perfectly fine" with the idea of dating younger men, without the pressure of another long-term relationship.