The end of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' nine-month relationship was shaped by religion, career pressure, and a loss of connection.

Radar Online reported that Cruise decided to end the romance after realizing "the spark had gone." Both agreed to remain friends, acknowledging that they were "better off as friends" and "weren't going to go the distance."

Despite the split, de Armas remains attached to their upcoming project "Deeper," which they had planned to film together.

Cruise and de Armas had appeared in public often earlier this year, but their last appearance together came shortly before the "Deeper" production collapsed.

Warner Bros. scrapped the project, and the relationship unraveled soon after.

Scientology's role

Radar Online further reported that Cruise introduced de Armas to Scientology early in the relationship.

She met with senior figures from the Church of Scientology and showed strong interest in learning more.

"Tom has always been upfront that Scientology comes first in his life, and Ana hasn't pushed back," the report stated. Sources added that she had been "all in" and had embraced his faith, which was significant to Cruise.

Another report from the outlet claimed de Armas saw a future with Cruise and felt comfortable joining the church. She told friends she was ready to marry him, a decision described as sincere and not for show.

ana de armas and tom cruise scouting locations for their new movie! pic.twitter.com/GR7qsHW9Y2 — ana de armas archive (@dearmasarchive) July 16, 2025

Career moves and Pressure

The Daily Mail reported that Cruise used his influence in Hollywood to help de Armas professionally.

He reportedly asked CAA executive Bryan Lourd to prioritize her career at the agency. The move fueled speculation that he viewed the relationship as serious.

De Armas needed that support. After critical backlash for "Ghosted" and a weak box office run for "Ballerina," she was preparing for "Deeper" alongside Cruise. When Warner Bros. canceled the film, the momentum behind the relationship faded too.

The outlet noted that Cruise's relationships often follow a similar arc. They begin with intense attention, shared projects, and public appearances, then end quietly.

His connection with Hayley Atwell ended after "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" wrapped. Rumored links to Vanessa Kirby and Sofia Boutella also faded quickly.