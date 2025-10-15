Prince Harry's popularity is reportedly, gradually declining due to the increasing criticism of his look as well as his life outside the public eye.

A new report claims he is using some kind of hair-loss product but people who know him well say that the biggest problem is his relationship with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex is on a regimen of finasteride and minoxidil to counter his hair loss.

Insiders say that the Duke does not seem to worry about the side effects that can accompany the drugs, especially those related to sexual dysfunction.

The 41-year-old royal has been balding for years. He was once known for his vibrant red hair, but now he has to depend on medical treatments to maintain the little that is left.

Finasteride and minoxidil are typical choices, however, they both have some side effects such as headaches, hormonal changes, and decrease in sex drive.

A source told Radar Online that Harry is "very self-conscious about his hair" and has been on a "mix of treatments for a while."

Friends say intimacy with Meghan faded after the birth of their second child, which made the medication's side effects less relevant to him.

His reported struggle with appearance has become more visible since settling in California. New photos from Montecito show a noticeably thinning crown, which contrasts with promotional images from his past role with BetterUp, where his hair appeared fuller.

Dr. Asim Shahmalak, a cosmetic surgeon, said most of Harry's hair loss is concentrated at the crown. He explained that while treatments can delay balding, they cannot reverse it.

A London-based hair specialist noted that combining finasteride and minoxidil can help retain hair but brings "risks of impotence, depression, and hormonal imbalance."

These risks have been reported by other patients, especially those under intense public attention.

Shifting Dynamics in His Marriage

Friends say Harry's focus on his appearance intensified after moving to Los Angeles. One insider told the outlet, "He's surrounded by people who look perfect. That environment puts a lot of pressure on him."

Observers believe that loss of control in other areas of his life has made his hair a personal fixation. The insider added that Harry has "been struggling to fit in" and "hates being reminded that he's aging."

Rumors of distance between Harry and Meghan have persisted for months. Those close to the couple say their marriage shifted after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet.

According to one source who spoke to the outlet, "Harry still loves Meghan, but the spark is gone. Whether the meds make a difference or not, the bedroom door's been closed for a long time."