Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, has come under public criticism after she relocated her husband to a different house for round-the-clock care for dementia. The relocation, although medically required, has sparked outrage on social media platforms, with some claiming she has prioritized her own comfort over the family's cohesiveness.

During an interview with Vogue Australia, Heming, 47, shared the emotional cost the set-up has incurred upon their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

I think they're doing well, all things considered. But it's hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much," she said.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Willis, who is 70, was relocated from the family home once his frontotemporal dementia advanced and he needed constant care. Heming said she wanted both her daughters and her husband to live in conditions most appropriate for them.

"We have two young children, and it was just important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs," she said to People magazine.

She reiterated her position during a Good Morning America appearance, stating the decision was absolute.

"You know, it's really not up for a debate," Heming said to host Michael Strahan. "Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100% of the time. His needs are met 100% of the time, as well as our two young daughters'. So I'm not gonna take a vote on that."

Even after her clarification, social media users posted scathing criticism, as Daily Mail noted. One of them commented, "Your kids are grieving because you moved daddy out of the family home because it was too inconvenient for you to have him under foot despite the fact you didn't have to lift a finger with round-the-clock care. Pure evil."

Another individual stated, "And by moving him out the home he is guaranteed to not even recognise them at some point. There's nothing 'kind' about her actions."

Others criticized her for taking advantage, with one of the users commenting, "She is milking this for all it's worth."

Behind the scandal, Heming disclosed that she had almost ended the marriage prior to Bruce's diagnosis. On an appearance on The Oprah Podcast, she recounted, "I 100 percent thought about divorce. We were so connected, so enmeshed, and yet all of a sudden, things just started falling apart."

After hearing that her husband's behavioral shifts were connected to a medical condition, Heming rededicated herself to taking care of him. Bruce's former wife, Demi Moore, supported her on the same podcast, stating, "I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman. I really think she's done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path."

In her latest memoir, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, Heming speaks out about public criticism and the hardships of caregiving.

"Caregivers are often doing the work of three people," she said.

Despite the criticism, Heming remains dedicated to raising her daughters and creating stability amidst Bruce Willis' current health battle.