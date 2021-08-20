The Disney child star and singer Selena Gomez recently appeared on a magazine cover with a stunning Manilyn Monroe look where she also talked about her experiences at a young age.

"The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer who will become an actress in the upcoming comedy series with Steve Martin for "Only Murders In The Building" stunned fans as she came back posing for ELLE's September 2021 issue.

Daily Mail reported that the September issue would become the brand's first-ever Latinx issue, made available starting August 31. In the interview, the 29-year-old opened up regarding how she was sexualized during her teens.

Breaking Down Selena Gomez Through The Years

Gomez was busy filming the Hulu series during the pandemic, where she starred with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez also became the executive producer who played Mabel, "a lonely young woman who lives in a luxury Upper West Side apartment building," per ELLE.

"For a while, I felt like an object." The article also stated that the actress struggled with the lack of privacy and constant media presence in her life, which made her confess, "It felt gross for a long time."

Alongside being a star on Disney, she also dated Justin Bieber from 2011 to 2018 and released a suggestive song, "Come & Get It." In an interview with WSJ Magazine, she even said, "That's so not my personality," she admitted, knowing that she was only 20 years old back then. "The lyrics are, "When you're ready, come and get it." I would never say that!"

And in 2020, she told Allure she felt she was pressured to be more adult on her album, "Revival." "I just did things that weren't really me. [I felt] the need to show skin... I really don't think I was [that] person," a 23-year-old Gomez said back in 2015.

Selena Gomez On Her Life Struggles Throughout Her Career

She also talked about the pressure of being perfect and being on social media. Remembering when the star deleted her Instagram account from her phone, this method helped her with her mental health.

People also thought she was a wild party animal, but in contrast, she was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014, which took time for her to heal. Some thought she was going to rehab for substance abuse. "I don't even know what they really believed I was doing-drugs, alcohol, running around, partying. The narrative was so nasty," she mentioned.

The star even talked about how she suffered from struggle after struggle, which made her reach her lowest point in the issue.



"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks-these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," Selena told in the recent interview with ELLE.

As the singer was known for visiting kids in hospital wards, having fans come up to her to say how "Lose You to Love Me" has helped them through a divorce-these things meant more to her.

