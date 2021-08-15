Twitter users were astounded by a pole dancer's performance posted online, and no one knew it was Usher's for his Las Vegas residency show.

According to this article, Usher has performed well at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and has until December and early January to finish his scheduled performances.

However, last weekend, a woman going all out with pole dancing has gone viral performing Mr. Raymond's "Bad Girl." The dancer captivated the audience in the venue and online as well.

Who Is The Scene-Stealer?

The scene-stealer in the main show was said to be under contract ever since Usher's residency show started. Users online even got so invested in her dancing that it took them a few watches to realize she was not the main act.

Twitter user @kailahdee, who posted the nearly 800,000 viewed clip, credited the dancer with a tweet saying, "this is her show. period."

this is her show. period. pic.twitter.com/V5981uN2Vv — Savor Spice Co. Rep (@kailahdee) August 15, 2021

Numerous users have already discovered her name, and she is Keanu Ivana Washington, with Isis the Goddess as the name she uses online, according to TMZ. She is not just a professional dancer, but she is also a personal trainer and teaches pole dancing classes.

Twitter Reacts To Viral Video

Due to how the internet has recognized Washington's talents in pole dancing, Twitter users questioned how pole dancing is not an Olympic sport but pointed out something associated with the sex industry.

Pole dancing, however, was considered, but it didn't happen in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. One user noted that there is a worldwide pole dancing competition, and Washington is the best candidate for it.

More have gone on Twitter and dropped their praises on the dancer.

Pole dancers are just incredible. The amount of strength, flexibility, and sex appeal just motivates me to try it! pic.twitter.com/wu6bBdquqx — Rhianna ☽ (@rhi_diamond) August 15, 2021

Washington's newly discovered fans jokingly asked if she is paying Usher well to go with the idea of her being the main part of the Las Vegas residency.

Others also trolled with Usher bucks, which has gotten the singer criticism in the past. And other than that, more have also noticed what Usher did to gain back the attention he lost from Washington's performance. The "Confessions" singer even had to get the male dancers to continue with the show.

Usher is the back up singer here at HER show! Do you know what kind of upper body strength and control you have to have to pull that off?! Wooooooo 😅 — Tunde (@OHHMGitstbaba) August 15, 2021



The replies also revealed how Usher should take notes on making a spectacular show, just like Washington wowed the audience. Or else, the pole-dancing queen might steal the rest of his stages.

This part, look that these brothers running pic.twitter.com/3bGWZUoE0P — . (@AAARON12rodgers) August 15, 2021



