Grimes has a piece of advice for haters of her boyfriend Elon Musk as she recently posted a video addressing the billionaire's critics.

The dance/electronic music artist recently took to TikTok to share a video that shows her petting a robot dog while she wears a fairy filter.

She clarified her role in their relationship by writing in the caption, "I am not my bf's spokesperson," after adding "Stop harassing me on this app over fake news." (watch the full video below)

@grimes Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson ♬ Pretty young twearkalator - yUh

In the video, a series of white text appears on the screen that shows usual questions that she gets from fans about her boyfriend, like "Is he hot or is he out to destroy big oil," "is he hot or will he put the first human on Mars," and many more.

According to USA Today, the video also shed light on Elon Musk's project that seeks to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"Is he hot or is he developing batteries that don't use cobalt thereby eliminating unethical mining practices from the supply chains for our cars and phones."

To conclude the video, Grimes can be seen pointing her knife as she smiles at the camera.

Grimes Receives Backlash From Fans

After the video went viral, amassing over 132,000 likes and thousands of comments, many fans took to the comment section to criticize the singer.

"You're literally speaking for him with this post," one fan wrote.

"Is he hot or does he do 'environmentally-friendly' things because of his own pollution for cover up," one fan asked.

"Go to Mars with him and leave us alone lady," another one wrote.

Other commenters also accused the singer of being tone-deaf on the video she posted.

At the time of this writing, Grimes has not responded to the comments mentioned above.

Grimes, Elon Musk Relationship History

According to Cosmopolitan, the pair met via Twitter because of a nerdy joke about AI and Rococo.

The "Genesis" hitmaker tweeted a joke about the matter, and the Tesla CEO immediately reached out to her.

Shortly after, they were rumored to be "quietly dating" then surprised fans when they walked the 2018 Met Gala together holding hands.

Mid-2018, when fans speculate the pair cut things off as Musk unfollowed the singer at the time, but he re-followed her two months after.

Then in 2020, Grimes revealed she's pregnant with the billionaire's baby. The software tech created a media frenzy after revealing their child's name, which is X Æ A-12 Musk.

