Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be patching things up as the estranged couple was recently spotted having a lunch date together in Malibu.

According to Daily Mail UK, the former couple was seen going out of their car in Nobu Ryokan Hotel, one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters' favorite food spots; West is the one behind the wheel.

The recent sighting comes six months after Kardashian filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the primary cause.

Security guards surrounded the billionaire couple as they have lunch at the renowned Japanese restaurant. The "SKIMS" CEO sported a slicked-back low bun hair as the "Donda" hitmaker wears a simple black shirt.

The outlet stated that despite being separated from each other, the pair appears to be cordial.

Kim Kardashian Continues To Support Kanye West Despite Ongoing Divorce

In early reports, Kardashian and the rest of her family continued supporting West on his long-awaited album titled "Donda," named after the rapper's mom. She died in 2007 from heart disease after having several cosmetic surgeries.

The "SKKN" founder took to her social media accounts to post a series of snaps that shows her estranged husband playing with their children.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Prioritizes Family First

The former couple seems to be doing great despite being separated. A source previously told Hollywood Life that the two share family moments as it is essential for them.

"We are going to see them together again and again and it's all for the benefit of all their kids," the insider explained.

In addition, a different source told the outlet that the pair is civil with one another and always keep in touch.

"They're hanging out for the kids as they both want the best for them." The source dishes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together named North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Their divorce case is yet to be finalized.

Following their split, Kardashian was linked to CNN host and lawyer Van Jones. The rumors began circulating back in April, just a few months after the reality star filed divorce from the rapper.

Kardashian considers Jones as her mentor as she's trying to pursue a career in Law.

On the other hand, Kanye West was linked to model Irina Shayk after being photographed together in a vacation in the south of France.

