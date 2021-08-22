Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards recently announced the birth of her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through Instagram, yet, as the rest of the group congratulates the new mother, Jesy Nelson neglected the news?

As reported back in May, the 27-year-old singer announced her pregnancy when she posted maternity photos where her baby bump was evident, alongside her professional soccer player boyfriend.

And by Sunday, August 22, Edwards announced through Instagram that her first baby finally arrived. Perrie and her partner have yet to share the name and gender of their first child, yet she informed her fans by posting black-and-white photos of her newborn with the baby's hand, ear, and foot.

The caption said, "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️."

Welcoming Edwards' Baby

As the new mother announced the birth of her baby, numerous have already flooded her with congratulations. Her bandmate, Leigh-Anne, was first to drop her comment where it read, "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel."

And as a bandmate, Pinnock is also preparing for her baby delivery while becoming an auntie for Edwards' newly arrived baby. Numerous stars were also on the list who congratulated the singer on Instagram, including Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie Tomlinson, Giovanna Fletcher, Laura Whitmore, and more.

After well-wishes poured in and got noticed by Edwards' followers, Jesy Nelson was on the hot seat as she has yet to congratulate her former gal-pal on Instagram, despite posting a new photo in her Stories.

IG | Jesy Via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/ExNLr1wN3j — Jesy Nelson Updates (@JesyNelsonUp) August 22, 2021



READ ALSO: Little Mix's 10th Anniversary Celebration Overshadowed by Jesy Nelson's Solo Album Rumors?

Jesy Nelson No Longer In Touch With Bandmates?

The hitmakers behind the song "Magic" and "Power," Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne, were left behind after their co-member Jesy decided to quit Little Mix in December 2020. Jesy Nelson told Cosmopolitan that she gets constant comparisons with her bandmates, which affected her mental health.

But in a recent interview, Jesy was asked if she was still in touch with the rest of her groupmates, and she admitted, "No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It's a big thing that's happened."

The 30-year-old singer also talked about Leigh-Anne and Perrie becoming first-time parents, to which she responded in an interview with The Guardian, "I reckon they'll look after their babies, go off and do their own things for a while, then make a comeback together.

"I think they're just as sick as a three. They're still doing it for girl power."

The now solo singer made a drastic decision and reset her Instagram. She unfollowed everyone on the platform, leaving with her 8.2 million followers. She showed off her summer look with a bikini top and black beach skirt.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Makes Daring Confessions How She Was 'Sexualized': 'I Felt Like An Object. It Felt Gross For a Long Time