There's a ray of hope for Jackboy's case following his arrest in March, as the prosecutors agree that he shouldn't be charged.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Jonathan L. Adams, as reported by TMZ, his team decided that the rapper, whose real name is Pierre Delince, won't be charged because the prosecutors don't have enough evidence that Jackboy knows the location of the firearms.

Per the initial report issued by authorities at the time of his arrest, another passenger was in the backseat, and he took responsibility for the two firearms found in the vehicle's glove box.

Jackboy's legal counsel has consistently argued that the rapper is innocent; Attorney Drew Findling released a statement to the outlet saying his camp is "very much appreciative" of the district attorney because he made an important decision.

Jackboy's March Arrest

In early reports, Jackboy was arrested in Georgia in March after Monroe County officials pulled over a blue Lamborghini SUV he was riding in.

Authorities noticed the vehicle couldn't maintain in his lane; when they finally confronted the car at the traffic stop, they mentioned that they smelled marijuana, leading them to call for backup.

Police officials found two unregistered firearms, a 9mm and a Glock, hidden in the passenger glove box where the rapper was sitting.

The rapper insisted that he didn't know that there were firearms in the vehicle, and the passenger behind him claimed he owns it.

However, he was arrested because cops found a hit in his previous police records and discovered that he was a convicted felon in the past, meaning firearms within his reach is illegal.

Jackboy's Felony Robbery Case Dismissed

Earlier this year, All Hip Hop reported that the rapper's lawyer, Attorney Brad Cohen, celebrated the dismissal of his felony robbery case.

He and three other men were accused of beating up a person leaving him with a broken finger, busted lip, and bruises on his face in an incident that took place in September of last year at Lauderdale International Airport.

The accuser also claims that the rapper stole his steel suitcase and got away riding a Cadillac Escalade.

Jackboy was able to get away from the case after the accuser failed to identify him when investigators showed pictures of the accused men.

The baggage was later tossed out into the street after the alleged victim chased them.

