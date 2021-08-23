Harry Styles is grieving the death of his grandfather. The sad news is revealed by none other than his sister and mother, and while the two have already released tribute to their loved one, Styles has been decidedly quiet about it.

After Styles' grandfather died, the singer's mom Anne Twist has shown a touching homage on her social media. Anne stated that her family is presently broken and sad, but proceeded to as thank fans and friends for their support. She said they comfort her grief-stricken family, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

She posted a picture of herself and her dad Brian Selley on social media, and called him "brave and courageous."

She wrote, "My heart is broken once more... our family has been reeling from the loss of our Dad / Grandad / brother / friend."

She added, "Dad you were so brave and courageous, always smiling and with a sharp and witty comment at just the right time."

She did not reveal what exactly is the cause of death. Her post led to an outpouring of love and condolences. A lot of Harry Styles' fans told her to keep strong while some of the celebrities and personalities who Styles were able to work with, and have gotten known Anne, also placed in their prayers and condolences.

The "X Factor: presenter Dermot O'Leary 'sends love' to the family. In addition, Danielle Peazer, formerly from Harry's One Director bandmate Liam Payne, also sent in her love. Underneath her mum's tweet,

Harry's sister Gemma Styles wrote three heart emojis and then also went to her Instgaram page to honor her grandfather. She was also honored in her own post on her Instagram page by sharing a photo of a baby her and Brian.

Grandpa Brian was diagnosed with Parkinson's - a progressively moving neurological system illness. Anne was able to talk about this disease back in 2017 and shared how much Harry and Gemma were absolutely "brilliant" in their dealings with their grandfather. They cared for him immensely.

She told The Sun newspaper: "My father has Parkinson's and I have been a member of the charity for three or four years now and they have been very helpful with the help that he has had and he is lucky enough to have a Parkinson's nurse who is local to him and I know not everybody has that."

Styles is yet to comment. His last IG post is still about his "Love on Tour" dates.

