Jesy Nelson famously quit Little Mix in December 2020, years after they formed on "The X Factor" in 2011.

But speaking to The Guardian, she opened up about her exit, that it was as much the others' decision as it was her own.

Jesy recalled that she decided to quit Little Mix after suffering a panic attack while filming their music video "Sweet Melody" last year.

The 30-year-old told the publication that it was "pretty mental" and added that after their filming, "I just got back in a really dark place and ended up back in hospital. That was when my mom said, 'No more.'"

Before her exit, Jesy Nelson attempted suicide in Nov. 2013 after the abuse she has been getting on social media.

She added that before even telling her co-members, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall, about her decision to leave, they reportedly had already told her mom that they thought it was Jesy's time to "come out of this now."

"I had already decided. Then the girls spoke to Mum and said, 'We think Jesy should come out of this now. She has to look after herself,'"

Jesy also defended herself after other fans believe she let her bandmates down, even went as far as to call her "selfish." Still, she explained, "I do think there comes a time in life when you do have to be selfish and look after yourself, and it was really affecting me mentally."

Jesy Nelson Condemns 'The X Factor'

Meanwhile, she also criticized "The X Factor" for not supporting its contestant psychological support throughout the show.

Throughout the entire show of her season, Jesy Nelson has been trolled endlessly online. At the time, Jesy was 20 years old.

One of the things the singer read about her on social media that disturbed her was, "'Is it me or does that girl look disabled?'"

Another one reportedly said about her, "'God! Her face looked deformed.'"

She believes and is hoping that shows like that are now going to take more responsibility and care for their contestants because "it's so important because nobody prepares you for what you're about to go through."

When the publication asked her what kind of support these reality TV competitions should offer the contestants, Jesy thinks there should be a therapist there.

"Whether you like it or not - while you're in that process you have to go and see them."

