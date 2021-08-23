Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer have serious plans of being back in the UK or be holding any royal positions of some sort. Their latest action proves so, according to an analyst.

According to some latest reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have attempted to their improve their global profile by partnering with aid organizations in Afghanistan and Haiti. While their motives can be described as pure, an analyst claims this move has repercussions.

In particular, this move makes their possible return to the UK appear impossible.

The couple partnered with Women for Afghan Women (WAW), the largest organisation in Afghanistan, in the bid to improve the efforts being made to evacuate women and children out of the country following the Taliban takeover. The two groups are said to be the most vulnerable after this event.

WAW broke the news and even tweeted its sentiments. "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff," it wrote.

Apart from WAW, the controversial couple - also partnered with World Central Kitchen. The organization also tweeted out its happiness over the partnership. "With support from around the world and our partners the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Foundation joining the relief effort, WCK is now delivering thousands of hot, nutritious meals daily to hospitals and shelters caring for Haitians impacted by the earthquake. Thank you!," it wrote.

According to Mail Online, the two's loud stance on the issue could possibly deter it from returning to the UK, even to just for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.

The royal expert claims the couple is not ignorant of the fact that very few people like them in Britain and feels as though their popularity is waning in the US. He added that the two kept acting unpredictably.

While they know their popularity is at an"all-time low," the analayst claims that it might be unlikely to "deter them from pursuing their agenda".

He added that this "is currently clearer in America, where they have struck deals which are reportedly very lucrative, than in Britain."

