Kylie Jenner has completely fallen off the grid in the days after news of her really being pregnant with baby #2 was conformed. This silence has sent fans (even non-fans alike) talking and speculating. Why is she so unnecessarily silent? It's not as if her second pregnancy should be ashamed of.

The reality star and business mogul just technically vanished from the online world when her pregnancy news made the rounds, as reported by Radar Online.

The last time she did this was when the media got a whiff of the possibility that she has gotten pregnant. In the recent KUTWK reunion episode, she revealed that getting off the radar while pregnant was just the best decision she could have made for herself and Stormi.

It's possible that she could be doing the same now, although unlike her first pregnancy, this second one seems to be more confirmed than speculated. One can remember that while she's still pregnant with Stormi, news outlets were non-stop in guessing whether she is or not pregnant - but none confirmed the news.

The present case is quite different.

Regadless of her reasons for being silent, there's no doubt that Kylie makes for an adorable mom of two kids. Even though bashers of the family has been non-stop since "Keeping up with the Kardashians" started, none can really say anything bad about how the Kardashian-Jenner ladies have been raising their little ones.

Kylie in particular, is always praised for literally wanting to give everything to Stormi - not just her favorite toys, fancy outfits, but also her time and attention. Whenever Stormi would disrupt her at work, Kylie appears to be the most loving and patient to her baby.

In a 2019 interview wherein Stormi was barely 13-months-old, she revealed that she has not really started living up until Stormi was born.

"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better," Jenner explained. "The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her," she added.

There is no doubt therefore that she'll shower the second one with as much love.

