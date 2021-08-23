As Prince Andrew continues to hide and not face the sexual abuse allegations being thrown his way, an analyst claims that this just shows the kind of man he is. The analyst says that even before a court verdict, his character can already be described as flawed.

The analyst in particular claims Prince Andrew seems to be living in the dark ages, and have not evolved like the rest of the human population.

According to the royals historian, who did not hold back about his opinions on Prince Andrew and the case he's now facing,

Queen Elizabeth's son's "absolute inability" to be more empathic for Jeffrey Epstein's victims just revealed immensely the Duke's lack of understanding for the "revolution in thinking" that has occurred in the past decade. This revolution in thinking has to do with how women should be treated.

According to Royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, who gave her insights to Mail+'s Palace Confidential, "It's quite extraordinary the level of that man's hubris."

"One of the main criticisms of his trial by media is that dreadful car crash Newsnight interview, his absolute inability to show any empathy for the victims," she started. "Remember it was all about his pain, injury done to him, and by saying you're cheerful when these women are currently going through the trial that is bringing something to court, resurfacing their real pain," she added.

"It just looks so uncaring, he hasn't got it - how can he have two daughters and not get it?," she finished with a jab.

She then proceeded to hurle insults at the royal and claims he's stuck in the Dark Ages.

"It's interesting because he's born in an era when women who complain about inappropriate behaviour are sidelined and shuttled off, but there's been a revolution in thinking and behaviours over the last ten years, it's like he's still living in the Dark Ages," she said.

She then highlighted the urgency of recognizing Prince Andrew's flawed character as he continues to resist cooperation on the investigation. "The longer he doesn't do what he'd said he'd do which was fully cooperate, the drips are becoming great puddles and it's a huge problem for the Royal Family," she warned.

ALSO READ: Little Mix Remaining Members Decided Jesy Nelson Should Leave The Band?

Prince Andrew has to respond to this harsh criticism. He likely would not as he continues to hide, as reported by Express UK.

Virginia Giuffre is the one who filed the civil lawsuit under New York's Child Victims Act on August 10 against the Duke. She claims being abused by Prince Andrew, detailing how the acts have taken place at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell as well as in various Epstein's homes around the US.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Worried About Ex Ben Affleck: Jennifer Lopez Might Cause Actor to Relapse?