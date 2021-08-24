During the weekend, Jason Tartick and one of his dogs survived a terrifying incident. In an Instagram video, 32-year-old Bachelorette alum disclosed on Monday that he had been struck by a vehicle. The incident took place when he and his fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe were walking Pinot and Ramen, their two dogs.

Tartick claimed with Bristowe and Ramen walking ahead, he and Pinot went into a crossroads. Suddenly they were "cranked" by a vehicle after the driver had "passed" a red light.

"We get the [green light] to walk. We go to walk, and boom. A car comes flying in hot," Tartick recounted (via People Magazine). "Sees us, hits the brakes and cranks me. Absolutely cranks me. It was a red light. The guy should've stopped and he blew through it and made a right-hand turn. I don't know what angel was looking over us. I don't know who was watching our backs," he added, obviously shaken by the scarier possibilities.

Tartick claimed that his initial impulse was to pull Pinot with his left hand, leading to a collision between his hip and backside and the hood of the minivan. Pinot's been undamaged. "I was so pissed, I slammed the hood. I had some choice words. The guy was apologetic," Tartick said. "He stopped and was worried. I just took off. I'm like, 'I'm out of here.' I panicked."

Apart from minor bruises and sorrow, Tartick came out unharmed from the quite scary event. He learned something from the accident though and wanted to impart it to others. He gave some cautious advise to vehicles and pedestrians, including "always" reporting to the police, "just in case."

"I've never been hit by a car before. Can check that off the list," he said on his post. "And thank God, thank God nothing happened to [Pinot]. And thank God all that happened to me was a little bruise. We are lucky boys."

Bristowe took time to comment on his post and said she's still shaken by it. The accident could have really been huge and it was a miracle that Tartick escaped from some serious injuries, because as Bristowe put it, there was a scary sound that accompanied the incident.

"Still shook from this. So glad you guys are ok. I can't even handle the sound I heard! Everyone be safe out there!," she wrote.

