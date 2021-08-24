Prince William, Prince Harry to Reconcile? Time is Running Out, Analyst Claims 

If there's a good reason to say why Prince William and Prince Harry might no longer reconcile for good - or at least have a harder time doing so, the reason is essentially just time. The longer they patch things up, the more impossible they would be able to.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have already been nursing a rocky relationship in recent years. Even before the controversial Megxit, there were already reports of the brothers not getting along because of Meghan Markle. But when Harry and Meghan quit the Royal Family and ultimately stepped down from their senior royal roles for a new life in California running a charity, the rocky relationship turned wobblier.

As William is reportedly "dreading" his brother's upcoming memoir given how Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March placed him and the palace in the bad light, analysts believe that if they don't patch things up soon, they might just as well bid a reconciliation goodbye.

Harry's comments on mental health docuseries 'The Me You Can't See' may have gotten him some sympathy, but these have reportedly drifted the pair apart. So much so that if they do not talk about what was shared soon, they could just forget it.

Princess Diana Statue Unveiling Was a Wasted Opportunity

According to Neil Wilkie, a relationship expert and psychotherapist, they already wasted a golden opportunity to talk - when they were together to unveil their mom Princess Diana's statue. He told Express.co.uk that it is very hard for the brothers to make any move to rekindle their relationship now, since the statue unveiling was a "great opportunity" for them to show emotions and nothing happened. Time can make it even harder.

Wilkie explained,"It's a fascinating situation and the fact it's all happening in the glare of the media spotlight makes it very hard for them to make any move."

He added, "What I'm seeing is that positions are getting hardened as time goes on, it's harder for them to achieve reconciliation."

Naturally, there's nothing for Prince William to feel good about his brother when Harry compared being a part of the Royal Family to "being in a zoo" and "being stuck in the Truman Show" during an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast.

