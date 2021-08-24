Alex Rodriguez really cannot get over the fact that Jennifer Lopez has left him and is now likely to be engaged to Ben Affleck soon. At least, this is how his recent behavior is appearing to most.

According to Radar Online, it appears that Alex Rodriguez decided that his Monday would become a cheat day instead, which was around when Ben Affleck was reportedly spotted buying engagement rings. Rodriguez, a known athlete, lives quite a healthy lifestyle, but he does have cheat days. But the most recent one seems to be a mere reaction to his feelings about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck becoming engaged soon.

He was caught shoveling food and even reportedly admitted that it was not a great day, after the Internet went wild over photos revealing Affleck at Tiffany & Co, looking at rings. While it's also too early to tell what he's really shopping for, many assumed this must be for Lopez and likely to be when he proposes to her.

Alex's food of choice for his cheat day? A calorie-heavy ice cream.

He could be seen holding up a giant waffle cone that is vanilla in flavor and had chocolate sprinkles on top. Certainly the kind some would choose to wallow their heartbreak in.

"I had a long day today," J Lo's ex-fiancé admitted, adding, "it wasn't a great day, so I'm going to take it out on this ice cream."

READ MORE: Prince Philip Predicted His Death? Late Royal Did NOT Want to Live Until 100

it's a possibility that some outlets are merely looking too much into Rodriguez's actions. But then, it's not that impossible either, since it was just a few months ago that he was the one who's engaged to the music icon. They were engaged for two years already. The pandemic could have ruined things for them, but fans are not entirely sure. They called off their engagement back in April in a supposed to be an amicable split.

But as Lopez quickly moved on to the arms of Affleck her ex of 17 years ago, which drove fans wild, some are repeatedly saying Alex finds it all too heartbreaking. There are now several reports of him acting like a man scorned or of sources claiming he's still hoping for Lopez to return to him.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Shocking: Vaccine-Related, Cardiac Arrest, Or Drug Overdose?