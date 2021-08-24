Meghan Markle is a dog lover; she had rescued and adopted pets in the past to treat them as her "babies." However, in particular, one dog was left to be taken care of by her friends because it reportedly doesn't get along with Prince Harry.

According to Mirror UK, Markle's "first baby" named Bogart, a labrador-german shepherd crossbreed, is currently staying with the Duchess' friends in Toronto, Canada.

Markle was believed to be devastated over her separation from her dog in 2017 because she had to move to the UK at the time.

According to close friends of the former actress, Bogart "didn't like Harry," the reason why he was left behind. Everyone thought the two would reunite when the couple moved to Los Angeles after the royal family fallout, but an insider told The Sun that the pooch would not return.

Per reports, Markle mentioned that the tension wasn't fair on her dog.

Despite Bogart's negative impression of Prince Harry, the pooch's brother named Guy, a beagle, is currently living with the family in Beverly Hills and another black labrador named Pula.

The two pets were adopted shortly after the Sussexes left the Royal family.

Meghan Markle's Love For Dogs

When the Duchess was still an actress filming the legal drama "Suits" in Canada, her love and affection focused on Guy and Bogart as she treated them like her kids.

She often dresses them as puppies and referred to them as "my boys."

Whenever she's not home because of hectic filming schedules, someone is in charge of looking over the two boys, and she would FaceTime them. The dogs also slept in bed with her, and they only eat organic food.

Ellen DeGeneres convinced Markle to adopt Bogart after the two bumped into each other at a Los Angeles animal shelter.

Meghan Markle Chose Dogs As One of Her First Royal Patronages

According to Harper's Bazaar, Markle's love for dogs went all the way to the UK as she chose Mayhew, an animal welfare center in the country, as one of her first patronages.

She was six months pregnant when she toured the facility and met up with several dogs.

A Jack Russel named Minnie captured her heart as she carried and cradled the dog throughout her visit.

Markle was about to take the dog back to Kensington Palace, but she mentioned that their "hands are too full" because her first baby was on the way at the time.

