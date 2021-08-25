Fans are devastated after the hit HBO comedy series "Betty" has been cancelled and will no longer move forward in producing a third season.

According to Variety, the show revolves around a group of women skateboarders as they explore the field of a male-dominated sport.

HBO issued a statement saying they are grateful for their collaboration with Crystal Moselle, the show's creator, and the cast members.

"Their fearless exploration of the world of New York City's skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community." The media giant told the outlet.

The network did not clarify the main reason why they're cancelling the series, and fans are still seeking answers.

Following the announcement, the show's patrons took to social media to express their dismay.

"HBO cancelled Betty and we're all freaking out," one fan wrote.

"just found out betty got cancelled gonna f*****g cry if i think abt it omg stay safe generation we must prevail," another fan wrote.

Now that Betty is cancelled and Kabrina Adams is unemployed someone needs to hire her to play Jude in the Vanishing Half TV adaptation. pic.twitter.com/AWqcDVDTVL — Issa back to reality (@Foutanienne) August 25, 2021

"betty got cancelled... this is the worst thing thats ever happened to me," one tweeted.

As fans share their disappointment, other users pointed out the show's lack of marketing as it didn't reach a wider audience.

"HBO apparently cancelled a show called Betty. It was on for 2 seasons, and this is the first time I've ever heard of it. That's some Netflix-level marketing right there!" One wrote sarcastically.

Other people also mentioned that the entire series was "terrible" and "bad."

HBO's 'Betty'

According to GQ, the show is about a group of girls in New York city breaking gender rules in the world of skateboarding which men predominantly play.

Aside from the sport, the teen comedy-drama also revolves around the protagonists' romance exploration, problems, and more.

The series follows the 2018 film titled "Skate Kitchen," directed by Crystal Moselle. The teen show is realistic as cast members are actual skaters in real life and non-professional actors.

The series stars Nina Moran, Dede Lovelace, Rachelle Vinberg, Kabrina Adams AKA Moonbear, Ajani Russell, and more.

"Betty" received mixed reviews from critics, but the majority of comments praised the show for portraying a realistic point of view of the skating subculture.

