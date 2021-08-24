It is confirmed that Kanye West is trying to legalize his name and change it to "Ye," after wanting to be called by this shortened name for years.

In a report from TMZ, the "Donda" producer filed legal documents in Los Angeles where he asked the court to legally shorten his name to his longtime nickname, going from Kanye Omari West to simply, "Ye."

The outlet also noted that "in California, unless there's evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans ... the judge will approve it." The outlet even emphasized how Kanye also wanted to drop the "West" from his legal name altogether too.

The sudden change was also interesting considering that he has shown pride in his family heritage and even recalled himself as Mr. West on a song and in life.

Page Six also mentioned that this is interesting news for West as this is a move to "divorce himself from his surname during the runup to his forthcoming album, "Donda."

'Ye' From 2018 Coming To Life

In the documents, the "Yeezy" creator said that his decision for the change is for "personal reasons," and he added no more explanation.

Sources were saying that Kanye had wanted it officially to be his name in 2018. The Grammy-award-winning rapper even tweeted, "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

A lot have been using 'Ye' to call West, and for some time, he even used it as a title for his eighth album. The record, released in the same year around June, also debuted at No. 1 in the US Billboard 200.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you,'" West said in an interview with radio host Big Boy. That was when he was promoting his 2018 album.

"So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

Kanye Fans And Anti-Fans Conflicts

Numerous have shown celebration from fans regarding the news. And of course, at the same time, the other side of the Kanye community filled the Twitter platform with their "no care" agenda.

More netizens even questioned if Kanye West is changing his name to "Ye" after many outlets already reported the news.

A lot were also confused about the idea of why he changed his full name to his nickname. Fans even said that this is just the most "Kanye" thing ever.

