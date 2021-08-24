There have been speculations regarding Quavo and Saweetie "quietly" spending time together again after they publicly broke up after five months.

According to Hollywood Life, the two rappers broke up in March 2021 after dating for three years. However, an insider told the source that the two have recently reconnected and enjoyed their time together.

They also mentioned that Saweetie and Quavo are both in New York. The source also stated that they "have quietly been spending time together on the DL."

Quavo-Saweetie 2.0?

The source continued to mention that "Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he's been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they're both there at the same time."

While all are well between exes, the source did emphasize that the two are not back together yet. They said, "Nothing is official as of the moment, but don't be surprised if you hear they've reconciled."

As of writing, they have yet to confirm their relationship, and fans had gone crazy regarding the issue on Twitter.

Do The Fans Agree?

A few hours after the rumors started spreading on Tuesday, Quavo and Saweetie's name topped the trending list on the platform, per source. And like a speed of light, Twitter users started sharing their opinions on the rumored comeback.

“..Just read Saweetie and Quavo getting back together, kinda reminds me of when we got into that fight in Miami and I got you a large sweet tea, you always liked those lol. Well summers winding down just wanna let you know your icy boy always here if you wanna talk. Take care” pic.twitter.com/nAF1yY3L2L — ♠️ (@CancunCruze) August 24, 2021

Do not do it Saweetie.



You are on an upward climb career wise and he will bring. you. down. https://t.co/crvCsxHRXN — 💎 Messiah of Astrology (@iJaadee) August 24, 2021



For the most part, users had a fest against Quavo for his toxicity, appearing to get his girl back even after having Saweetie's Bentley repossessed.

Quavo when he was on his way to link back up with Saweetie after he had her Bentley repossessed when they broke up pic.twitter.com/mHhlvjay9c — alex (@AlexUlrichh) August 24, 2021

As for Saweetie, fans were also upset that she came back to her ex after everything he put her through.

After seeing that Saweeti is back with Quavo pic.twitter.com/ZzjOzxTQCM — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) August 24, 2021

Quavo going back to saweetie does not surprise me… pic.twitter.com/X7jixZjvMP — MYSTIC GOHAN✨ (@WavvvyMoniii) August 24, 2021



Others are letting it be known that they predicted this reunion way back when the elevator video was released, showing the former couple getting into a physical altercation.

Recalling the time before their March 2021 split, Quavo and Saweetie have gone through an elevator argument that TMZ caught. The surveillance camera, which happened in 2020, showed both of them standing outside an open elevator, and when the video started, Saweetie was swinging on Quavo.

However, the source indicated that their conflict ultimately did not play a major role in the breakup.

