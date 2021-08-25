The autopsy of 31-year-old former NHL star Jimmy Hayes has been completed, days after he suddenly passed away and left many of his family, friends, and fans reeling from the shock.

He left two very young sons, which makes the whole thing even more tragic.

According to Radar Online, the needed autopsy of the athlete's body is now completed. This means more or less, the world would soon know the Jimmy Hayes' cause of death. While it would be better to know it now, it appears that more procedures should be done before the truth can be revealed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston, Massachusetts, accepted jurisdiction of the case Monday and performed the autopsy. Now, the manner and the reason behind his untimely passing remain up in the air because the results of the toxicology test are yet to be revealed, which could take several weeks.

Fans at present already came up with so many cause of death theories. They just have to wait some more to find out the truth.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Slammed for Spoiling Daughter Stormi Again For 'Tone Deaf' Surprise

As was previously reported by different media outfits, the famed ice hockey right winger passed away very suddenly Monday morning at his home in Milton. Nobody quite expected it because a check on his social media or his wife's, would show that he was quite happy and healthy just the day before.

He was celebrating his son Beau's second birthday on Sunday and some photos and videos were released through his and his wife's social media accounts. He was among a handful of friends with their own kids too. Therefore, the report of his death not only shocked and pained many, but also puzzled most.

According to The Boston Globe, law enforcement officers and emergency medical technicians were the ones who responded to the ex-professional hockey player's home, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

While enough to make people questioned what truly happened because there is until now, no clear reason why Jimmy Hayes died, authorities have already said that his death was not considered suspicious.

Kevin Hayes paid tribute to his brother in an emotional Instagram post a day after the tragedy. "Yesterday I lost my best friend, my brother. My whole life it has always been 'Jimmy and Kevin,' or 'the Hayes brothers.' I have followed you around since I can remember and I wouldn't want it any other way," wrote Kevin.

"Whether it was youth hockey, Nobles, Boston College or the NHL, you paved the way for me. You taught me everything I need to know in order to succeed," he added.

Jimmy Hayes, a six-foot-five right wing, was drawn up by Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (60th overall). After a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in December 2011 he made his NHL debut, earning 109 points in a total of 334 games and also having stints in Florida, Boston and New Jersey. His final professional performance in 2019 was a podcast cohost called "Curfew. Missin Curfew.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Shocking: Vaccine-Related, Cardiac Arrest, Or Drug Overdose?