Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been trolling each other ever since they got married. They love all sorts of pranks and pulling off a hilarious gesture for their fans' delight. Recently, the "Green Lantern" actress celebrated her birthday, but her husband seems to forget the special occasion.

According to E! News, the "Deadpool" star mastered the art of trolling Lively. Reynolds decided to ditch his wife's birthday and not greet her online but rather shout out to Mariah Carey.

Reynolds took to Instagram stories to share his and Mariah Carey's viral TikTok duet lipsyncing to the 1995 hit song "Fantasy" (check out the video below)

To add a little fun to his harmless prank, he captioned the story with, "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25."

The "Gossip Girl" star's sister, Robyn Lively, also joined the fun by sharing a hilarious throwback photo of them with the caption, "Coming soon: "The Green Booger" starring the birthday girl and her nimrod sidekicks. You DON'T want to miss this one. (Sorry, it's not really a movie)."

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Loves Trolling Each Other

In an interview with "Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist," the actor revealed that he and his wife don't take themselves too seriously, and the only people he loves to make fun of are them.

Blake Lively said HELLO! Magazine that they love trading insults with each other as it is just an "organic thing" for them.

"We are just teasing each other because that's my best friend! I always win, of course. And I am not competitive at all." The actress said.

Reynolds is not the first to pull off a crazy prank on his wife; Blake Lively previously shared a photo of her, the actor, and Gigi Hadid with the caption "Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid! I think you and I make a much better couple."

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's Relationship History

According to Insider, the couple first met on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010, but the two weren't dating at the time as Lively is in a relationship with Penn Badgley, while Reynolds was hitched to Scarlett Johansson.

Later that year, Lively and Badgley split while Reynolds divorced Johansson.

In 2011, Lively and Reynolds finally confirmed their relationship with the public as the actress left the actor's apartment on his birthday.

The couple tied the not in 2012, which became controversial as the venue for their wedding was in a plantation that enslaved Black people in the past. Reynolds has since apologized for the matter.

In 2015, their first child was born in Bedford, New York. They currently have three children together.

