Ron Jeremy, a famous actor from the adult film industry, has just been indicted on numerous rape and sexual assault charges after prosecutors reveal there were over 21 alleged victims in more than 20 years.

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, as reported by TMZ, the actor is currently facing more than 30 sexual assault counts. Prosecutors of the case mentioned a grand jury returned the decision, and it's been unsealed.

The 67-year-old adult star appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery, four counts of sexual penetration using a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

Jeremy's alleged victims were believed to be ages 15 to 51, and the crimes were allegedly done since 1996.

He was accused of raping a 19-year-old girl during a photoshoot in San Fernando Valley in 1996, allegedly raped a woman at a nightclub in 2000, and raping a minor at home in Woodland Hills in 2008.

Per Hollywood Reporter, the district attorney issued a statement saying sexual assault survivors often suffer in isolation.

"We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes," Gascon added. (via the outlet mentioned above)

READ NOW: Michael Nader Dead: Wife Reveals Tragic Cause of Death, and How 'COVID-19' Research Kept Him Going

Ron Jeremy First Arrested Last Year

Ron Jeremy has been behind bars ever since he was arrested more than a year ago after three women came forward and accused him of rape.

Following this, more victims accused him of sexual assault and rape over the next few months.

The adult star issued a statement on Twitter saying he's innocent. (read his post below)

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

At the time of this writing, authorities are still investigating the matter.

Who Is Ron Jeremy?

Per IMDb, Jeremy has been the "macho" standard of the adult film industry since John Holmes, Harry Reems, and more.

He's also one of the few adult stars who entered mainstream cinema as he appeared in several films like "'Reindeer Games," "Detroit City Rock," "The Bondook Saints," and more.

Ron Jeremy Hyatt grew up in New York City and graduated from Cardozo High School. He got his master's degree from Queens College, he also studied special educational teaching.

He has done over 800 adult feature films over the past years.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death: Autopsy Completed, But Truth Behind Untimely Passing Might Take Weeks - Why?