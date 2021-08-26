Alexia Echevarria reveals a devastating heartbreak on what was supposed to be a momentous occasion for her and her fiance Todd Nepola.

According to People, the reality TV star took to her Instagram to announce that her mother Nancy tragically died on Wednesday.

The "Real Housewives of Miami" star revealed that her mom died because of COVID-19, and her wedding plans did not push through as it falls on the same day of the shocking death.

Echevarria posted a series of photos of her and Nancy with a lengthy tribute. (check out the images below)

"I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19. The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me." she wrote.

She added that her mother became ill when planning the "happiest day" of her life with her soon-to-be husband, and she has to stop everything to take care of Nancy.

In addition, she also told a story on why she sees her mom as the most "respected, admired, and inspirational" woman of all time as Nancy is a political refugee from Cuba.

Her mom also went to medical school in the 60s and managed to raise her and her siblings despite being a single mother.

Echevarria described Nancy as a "trailblazer in so many aspects" because she's a feminist and liberal when it comes to her views and she always have a particular and unique opinion which is always right.

Furthermore, the reality star stated that she will always share her mother's legacy in loving her second homeland, Spain.

She concluded her post by writing, "Rest In Peace Mami. I know you're in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again."

Who Is Alexia Echevarria?

Per the outlet, the reality star was an alum of "The Real Housewives of Miami" for three consecutive seasons. The show was shelved since 2013.

"RHOM" will be revived for its fourth season, which will air on Peacock. There is no information on whether Echevarria will be back on the show.

The show's alum was previously married to Pedro Rosello, who shares two sons with her. She got engaged to Nepola in 2019.

